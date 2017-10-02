Sony Teases 'Big Game Announcement' at Paris Games Week - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has teased a "big game announcement" for Paris Games Week.

PlayStation Live From Paris Games Week starts on October 30 at 3pm GMT / 4pm CET. There will be several updates and announcement before the Paris Games Week 2017 Media Showcase.

PlayStation Live From Paris Games Week is coming. Tune in for big game announcements & updates on 30/10: https://t.co/e4RUNqi47j pic.twitter.com/q9Rxij4Nuz — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) October 2, 2017

The Paris Games Week 2017 Media Showcase will focus on upcoming games for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.

