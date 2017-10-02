Nioh: Complete Edition PC Specs Released - News

/ 233 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Koei Tecmo has released the minimum and recommended specifications for the Windows PC version of Nioh: Complete Edition.

Here are the specs:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3550 or over

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 VRAM 3GB or over, AMD Radeon R9 280 VRAM 3GB or over

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB available space

Sound Card: 16bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64bit, Windows 8.1 64bit, Windows 7 64bit

Processor: Intel Core™ i7 4770K or over

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 VRAM 6GB or over, AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4GB or over

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100GB available space

Sound Card: 16bit stereo, 48KHz WAVE file can be played

Nioh: Complete Edition will launch on Windows PC via Steam on November 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles