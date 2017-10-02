Call of Duty: WWII PC Dev Raven: 'This is the Year Where the PC is Going to Excel' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 240 Views
The Windows PC version of Call of Duty: WWII is getting extra attention this year.
"The World War II setting, and this game in particular I think, is very well suited for the PC community, in the way some of the recent releases haven't [been]," Raven CTO Dwight Luetscher told PCGamer.
"We're really trying to focus on the PC, and more importantly focus on the PC community, and deliver a title that really matches their expectations for what Call of Duty is and should be, and make sure that we respond to what they want as a player. I think this year there's a renewed energy around the PC, throughout this entire title, both at Sledgehammer and Raven.
"We really believe this is the year where the PC is going to excel. This is the year that we're going to give it our best shot to win the hearts and minds of the PC community."
Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Nah, I don't buy it. For years Activision has botched things with CoD on PC. I don't see how this one will be any different, and even if they manage not to screw it up, it will be a basic port job and nothing extra to go hurrah for. You either screw it up and earn hate, or don't screw it up and get nothing (because it's meant to be the standard to release a good game that isn't broken), adding something extra on top of the usual standard will earn you praise, but I've yet to see Activision attempt anything of the sort.
How to 'win the hearts and minds of the PC community': -Use dedicated servers. -Server browser. -Community servers(servers set up by the players, like the old CoDs). -Custom Rules -Milliseconds instead of ping bars. -Mods and provide modding tools for the community. -Good optimization. -No p2w microtransactions.
Ehh. I'll believe it when I see it. - The open beta was mediocre. * The set-pieces were uninspiring. * Maps small and claustrophobic. * Same old Game engine. * Uninspiring graphics, everything is static. * Full of hackers. * Overpriced. * No dedicated servers. Hopefully the single player is decent.
the biggest Call of Duty-Community/Fans are on PlayStation 4 & the best sales figures again. the pc version.. my friends and i have zero interest.
Who cares what interest you have in the PC version? If you prefer PS4, that's fine. Play on PS4. This isn't a measuring contest.
Hopefully this is true and they deliver a quality PC experience.
