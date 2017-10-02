Call of Duty: WWII PC Dev Raven: 'This is the Year Where the PC is Going to Excel' - News

The Windows PC version of Call of Duty: WWII is getting extra attention this year.

"The World War II setting, and this game in particular I think, is very well suited for the PC community, in the way some of the recent releases haven't [been]," Raven CTO Dwight Luetscher told PCGamer.

"We're really trying to focus on the PC, and more importantly focus on the PC community, and deliver a title that really matches their expectations for what Call of Duty is and should be, and make sure that we respond to what they want as a player. I think this year there's a renewed energy around the PC, throughout this entire title, both at Sledgehammer and Raven.

"We really believe this is the year where the PC is going to excel. This is the year that we're going to give it our best shot to win the hearts and minds of the PC community."

Call of Duty: WWII will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 3.

