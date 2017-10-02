WW2 Multiplayer FPS Hell Let Loose Kickstarter Campaign Now Live - News

The World War 2 platoon-based realistic multiplayer FPS, Hell Let Loose, Kickstarter campaign is now live. The Kickstarter is looking to raise $106,423. So far $81,657 has been raised by 1,886 backers with 27 days to go.

The closed alpha is set for Q1 2018, closed beta in Q2 2018, and early access in Q2 2018.

View the reveal trailer below:

View the infantry gameplay reveal below:

Here is an overview of the game:

You've never played World War 2 the way it was meant to be played... with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fueling the frontlines, being a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving frontline, and crucial platoon-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle. This is a simulation of war... not an arcade arena shooter. On paper, Hell Let Loose is a realistic multiplayer World War Two combined arms first person shooter of open battles of up to 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery and a shifting front line. At it’s core is a unique resource-based strategic meta-game that is easy to learn, but hard to master. Built on Unreal Engine 4 for Windows and distributed via Steam, read on to discover why our World War Two title stands apart from the competition: Featuring sweeping 4km² maps, the entire battlefield is divided up into large cap sectors - allowing for emergent and constantly unique gameplay that pits two forces of fifty players in a fight to the death across fields, bridges, forests and towns on an ever-evolving front line. When a sector is captured, it will generate one of three resources for your team, creating a complex meta-game that will influence your team’s march to victory. Do you push to capture the enemy fuel depot, depriving them of the ability to reinforce their vehicles faster? Or do you defend your munitions depot, allowing you to continue a brutal naval bombardment? Do you flank and take several sectors in an effort to starve them of infantry reinforcements? Each decision at every level will affect your team’s fighting power and ability in the field.

There are several stretch goals:

USD $110,000: Deployable Mortars

USD $120,000: Foy Map

USD $130,000: Flamethrowers

USD $140,000: Hurtgen Forest Map

USD $150,000: Light Tanks

USD $160,000: Utah Beach Map

USD $170,000: Mobile Artillery

USD $180,000: Carentan Map

USD $190,000: Strafing Run Call-In

USD $200,000: Armored Recovery Vehicles

USD $210,000: St Mere Eglise Map

USD $220,000: Deployable Anti-Personnel Minefields

USD $230,000: Marvie Map

USD $240,000: Scout Vehicles

USD $250,000: Dismemberment

USD $260,000: Deployable Flak Cannons

USD $270,000: Winter uniforms for both German and US forces

USD $280,000: Flamethrower tank variant for German and US forces

USD $290,000: Drivable civilian vehicles (bicycle, truck, town-car)

USD $300,000: Early war Ostfront German forces

USD $400,000: Russian Forces including 2 Eastern Front maps.

USD $500,000: British Forces including 2 Operation Market Garden maps.

USD $600,000: Canadian Forces including 2 Falaise Pocket maps.

USD $700,000: Japanese Forces including 2 Pacific Theatre maps.

