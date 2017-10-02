Assassin’s Creed: Origins Download Size Revealed on Xbox Store - News

/ 609 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The download size for Assassin’s Creed: Origins has been revealed on the Xbox Store. The game will requires 42.3 gigabytes of free space in order to download it. The file size may vary on other platforms.

Assassin's Creed: Origins will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles