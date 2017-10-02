3D Sandbox RPG My Time at Portia Coming to Consoles and PC in 2018 - News

/ 388 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Team17 has partnered with Chinese developer Pathea Games to release the 3D sandbox RPG, My Time at Portia, to Windows PC via Steam Early Access in early 2018, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later in 2018.

The Kickstarter campaign has only a week to go.

View the alpha trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Setting sail for Portia, a town on the edge of civilization, you’ll arrive to find a workshop left to you by your Pa – a place where you can begin to craft a new life, using the relics from the past to improve life for the villagers in the town. Gather materials from Portia’s stunning open world: cut down trees, forage for herbs, mine in the ruins and even grow your own garden. There are many unique areas for you to explore including deserts, island, reefs, highlands, marshlands, mines and more! There are even two different types of dungeons including abandoned dungeons filled with important resources such as relics and ores for you to harvest or more hazardous dungeons where you’ll be able to encounter and battle monsters! The world of Portia will feel alive as the villagers have their own unique behaviours and will go to school, do their jobs, work out, have fun and have their own stories to share with you. You’ll be able to befriend and romance the villagers within Portia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles