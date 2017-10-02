FIFA 18 Debuts at the Top of the UK Charts - News

FIFA 18 debuted at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending September 30. Sales were down 25 percent compared to FIFA 17, however, it was only available for two days, while last year's game was available for six days.

97 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. 60 percent of copies sold were on the PlayStation 4, up from 53 percent a year ago. Only one percent of the sales were on the Nintendo Switch. Overall UK games market improved 337 percent week-on-week.

Destiny 2 after spending three weeks at the top fell one spot to second, as sales decreased 26 percent week-on-week. Forza Horizon 3 was up three spots, as sales increased 253 percent due to new Xbox bundles. Halo 5: Guardians re-entered the charts in 11th due to a new bundle.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

FIFA 18 Destiny 2 Forza Horizon 3 NBA 2K18 Grand Theft Auto V Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Project CARS 2 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Lego Worlds Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

