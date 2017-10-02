PlayStation Credit Card Announced for US - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a new PlayStation credit card for the US. It features rewards designed for gamers in mind.





When you apply and get approved, after your first purchase using the card, you will get a $50 PlayStation Store code.

Sony Rewards points are earned on every purchase. You can also earn bonus points in the following ways:

5X points when you use the card at PlayStation Store

5x points on all PlayStation and Sony purchases at authorized retailers with purchase confirmation using a Sony Rewards Bonus Points form

3X points when you use the PlayStation Card to pay your mobile phone bill

1X points on all other every day purchases

No annual fee

Customize your card for free with multiple game-inspired designs (after you become a card member and create an account at capitalone.com)

100 points is $1 in Sony Rewards.

