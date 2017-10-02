Improved PSVR Headset Announced, Launches October 14 in Japan - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is releasing an improved PlayStation VR headset in Japan on October 14. It will also release in North America and Europe, however, no release date has been revealed.





Here is an FAQ from the PlayStation Blog:

Is there a new PlayStation VR model? How is it different?

A hardware update to PlayStation VR is being prepared. The new version, model number CUH-ZVR2, features an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable. There’s also an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling users to enjoy HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off.

When will the new PS VR model become available in North America? How much will it be?

We will share details on the launch timing in North America at a later date. The pricing of the PS VR bundles will remain the same.

How can I distinguish between the old PS VR headset and the new one when I’m purchasing?

The packaging for PlayStation VR will change slightly when the new model hits stores. To differentiate, look for the model number printed on the box. The previous PS VR’s model number is CUH-ZVR1, and the new PS VR’s model number is CUH-ZVR2. Also, the product image on the packaging will be updated to show changes on the new model, like the integrated headphones on the VR headset.

If I already own a PS VR, can I swap out my old Processor Unit with the updated one?

Because the cables of CUH-ZVR1 and CUH-ZVR2 are different, you cannot swap the Processor Units.

Are the PS VR games I already own compatible with the new model?

Yes, all PS VR games are compatible with both PS VR models.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

