Nioh: Complete Edition Coming to PC on November 7 - News

posted 14 hours ago

Koei Tecmo announced Nioh: Complete Edition is coming to Windows PC via Steam on November 7.

Nioh: Complete Edition includes the base game, as well as all three DLC expansions - Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End.





The game also includes high-resolution graphics in action mode, which runs at 60 fps or Movie Mode that runs in 4K resolution.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

