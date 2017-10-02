Darkest Dungeon Coming to Switch - News

posted 7 hours ago

The gothic horror turn-based strategy RPG Darkest Dungeon is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

Wait for it... wait for it... pic.twitter.com/7nx0zpDglG — Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) September 29, 2017

Darkest Dungeon is currently available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Windows PC, and iOS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

