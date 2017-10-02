Metroid Co-Creator: No Plans for Another Remake - News

There are currently "no plans for another remake" in the Metroid franchise following the release of Metroid: Samus Returns, according to Metroid franchise co-creator Yoshio Sakamoto.

"It really depends on the reasons you have for undertaking such a challenge, whether there’s a need for it, and your own motivation, but at the moment I have no plans for another remake," said Sakamto.





"I think we need to spend time considering whether fans are only wanting remakes going forward, and what that might mean."

Metroid: Samus Returns is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS.

