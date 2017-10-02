Metroid Co-Creator: No Plans for Another Remake - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 511 Views
There are currently "no plans for another remake" in the Metroid franchise following the release of Metroid: Samus Returns, according to Metroid franchise co-creator Yoshio Sakamoto.
"It really depends on the reasons you have for undertaking such a challenge, whether there’s a need for it, and your own motivation, but at the moment I have no plans for another remake," said Sakamto.
"I think we need to spend time considering whether fans are only wanting remakes going forward, and what that might mean."
Metroid: Samus Returns is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS.
We STILL need the major one! A sequel to Metroid Fusion. Yes... a game that never released for the Nintendo DS. O.o
Original Metroid II was to limited to stand up to the test of history. The hardware was to limiting. Ths doesn't really aplly to other Metroid titles. The remake is great and a good addition to the franchise.
Good. Leave Super Metroid alone. It's perfect as is.
I'd be OK with a modern graphical update/reskin, but any changes to the gameplay would be downright criminal.
I feel like with this remake of Metroid II, they've done a fine job of cleaning up some of the older entries and their lore. There isn't anything to clean up anymore. The rest of the series holds up well. It's time to move forward; there's still so much this universe has to offer!
Metroid 5 Confirmed???
Considering that the series has practically been in a dormant state until now (I like to pretend Federation Force never happened), I rather have them focus on Prime 4 and any future Metroid games at the moment. I would love to see a remake of Fusion later down the line, though.
Metroid Dread...please ?
Thank the heavens. Bring on new games!
I think that makes sense. Zero Mission and Samus Returns have brought Metroid and Metroid 2 up to scratch and Super Metroid and Fusion hold up fantastically. While it would be very cool to see Super as is but with an HD approach to the Samus Returns graphic style, it's really not needed. Time to move forward instead.
