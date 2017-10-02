GameStop: More SNES Classic Systems Coming 'Very Soon' - News

The SNES Classic Edition has been a success for Nintendo as it sold out quickly. GameStop Senior Vice President of Merchandising Bob Puzon has told customers that the system will be restocked "very soon."

"Nintendo has done it again! Customer demand for the SNES Classic was just like we expected.," said Puzon. "We sold out of our SNES Classic inventory within minutes in both our GameStop and ThinkGeek retail channels.

"But customers shouldn’t worry. We’re getting more very soon. Once we do, our customers will be the first to know!"

The SNES Classic Edition features 21 games.

Thanks Siliconera.

