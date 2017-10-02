The Elder Scrolls Online Getting Xbox One X Support - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Bethesda Softworks announced The Elder Scrolls Online is getting Xbox One X support with Update 16 later this year.

Update 16 will also include the Clockwork City DLC. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is required to play the DLC, however, Xbox One X support will be free for all owners.

Want to play #ESO on #XboxOneX? Your chance is coming! Xbox One X support comes to #ESO with Update 16 later this year. pic.twitter.com/ZaTtzrtqkA — Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) October 1, 2017

The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles