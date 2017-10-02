The Elder Scrolls Online Getting Xbox One X Support - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 421 Views
Bethesda Softworks announced The Elder Scrolls Online is getting Xbox One X support with Update 16 later this year.
Update 16 will also include the Clockwork City DLC. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind is required to play the DLC, however, Xbox One X support will be free for all owners.
Want to play #ESO on #XboxOneX? Your chance is coming! Xbox One X support comes to #ESO with Update 16 later this year. pic.twitter.com/ZaTtzrtqkA— Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) October 1, 2017
The Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for $499.
Already 1080p on X1, so it should should hit 4K on X1X with overhead to spare for other improvements.
It was already confirmed months ago that it's 4K 30 fps with higher details than PS4 Pro, which was also 4K Native, but with base hardware details, and Xbox One X will probably use PC's highest at 30 fps in 4K.
Yeah, I thought this was already on the list of games being updated. Wasn't quite sure though. If PS4 Pro can hit 4K, then this has plenty of room for improvements.
Would be nice for a 60 frame to go with that 4k resolution. Pro already renders it at native 4k so shouldnt be hard to utilize the extra performance for frame rate.
Well its obviously a CPU issue over GPU. That's just the way consoles are designed, graphics over performance.
Fundamentally, it's not a hardware issue, GPU or otherwise. It's a choice developers took when making the game. 60fps will never be standard on console and people will just have to accept that.
These mid-gen refreshes do have more capable GPUs and the same CPUs, there are multiple reasons why that is. Better backwards compatibility with base consoles, AMD did not have significantly better CPUs in APU form, they simply could not improve the CPUs any more than they did without significantly sacrificing the power consumption or temps of the consoles etc, at that point it just isn't worth it.
If you're looking for better CPUs then the next generation of consoles PS5/NextBox whenever they may release will be sporting some powerful stuff. The jump in CPU performance may mean that more games will be 60fps on the systems, and we'll see less of these remasters not getting a frame rate overhaul as well as the visual one, possibly. But 60fps will never be standard.
