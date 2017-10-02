Pokken Tournament DX Sells Only 41% of Shipment in Japan - News

/ 706 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Pokken Tournament DX (NS) sold 53,395 units in its first week at retail in Japan, however, that is only 41.39 percent of the initial shipment from Nintendo, according to Media Create's weekly analysis.

First week sales of the game were about 75 percent of what the Wii U version sold in its first week.

Media Create added that the Wii U version ended up selling 179,000 units in its lifetime, so it is likely the copies still in store shelves will be over over the long term.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles