Star Citizen Surpasses $160 Million in Crowdfunding - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 499 Views
Star Citizen has been setting crowd funding records since 2012 and it has now reached a new milestone. The game has now raised more than $160 million from over 1.88 million people.
People who support the crowdfunding campaign allows players to get pledge packages that include different ships. However, all ships will be available for purchase with in-game currency when the persistent universe launches.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This game is a gold mine. Cant wait for an actual optimized release.
2018, 2019 or maybe 2020. Will this game ever come out?
They are going to finish the game, then never release it.
Just to annoy people.
- +3
2 Comments