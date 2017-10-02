Star Citizen Surpasses $160 Million in Crowdfunding - News

/ 499 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Star Citizen has been setting crowd funding records since 2012 and it has now reached a new milestone. The game has now raised more than $160 million from over 1.88 million people.

People who support the crowdfunding campaign allows players to get pledge packages that include different ships. However, all ships will be available for purchase with in-game currency when the persistent universe launches.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles