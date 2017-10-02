Rec Room is Coming to PSVR with Cross Platform Play - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The virtual reality social club game, Rec Room, is coming to the PlayStation VR in Q4 2017 with cross platform play with Oculus Home and SteamVR.

Read the entire FAQ via Reddit below:

Will PSVR owners be able to play with Rift and Vive owners at launch?

Yes! Anyone connecting through Oculus Home or SteamVR will find themselves in the same servers as all PSVR users at launch. *During beta testing all PSVR players will be on their own test server.

Why can only North American and South American players participate in the beta?

This has to do with the PSVR regions that are available for us to test on prior to release. If we get access to testing in other regions we'll push out another signup form!

Can I submit multiple applications?

One application per PSVR unit. If you only have one PSVR unit please only submit one application.

Does this require PlayStation Plus? (from comments)

The full release won't require PlayStation Plus, so we don't believe testing will either. We could be wrong but we would be very surprised. I'll contact someone at Sony to make 100% sure though.

Edit: Response was no PlayStation Plus required for both testing and full release!

When does the beta start?

No firm estimate. Weeks not months :)

Will everyone who applies get in?

We may only get through a small number of applicants for the testing we require before we're done and need to focus on launch. But we really appreciate everyone who takes the time to apply!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles