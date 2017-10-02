Pokemon Sun and Moon Players Can Get Charizard Free at Target Until October 14 - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon players are able to get a free Charizard in game at Target stores until October 14. The Charizard will be level 50 and coming with four moves - Fly, Flare Blitz, Earthquake, and Dragon Dance.

Four free Mega Stones - Latios, Latias, Ampharos, and Altia - are available until October 31.

Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon is currently available for the Nintendo 3DS.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

