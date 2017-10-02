The Darkside Detective Coming to Switch - News

Spooky Doorway announced in Twitter it is releasing The Darkside Detective on the Nintendo Switch.

Here is an overview of the game:

Where cultists crawl, where demons dwell, where the occult… occults? *ahem* That's where you’ll find Detective Francis McQueen, the lead investigator of the criminally underfunded Darkside Division. When evil darkens the doorsteps of Twin Lakes City – hell, even when it just loiters around shop fronts or hangs out in shady alleyways – he’s there, ready to investigate the cases that nobody else will.

He is The Darkside Detective.



The Darkside Detective is a micro-adventure game with a distinct sense of humour. It’s being developed for PC & Mac, and consists of a series of humorous bite-size investigations into the occult and extraordinary.

Key features:

6 cases, each more spooky than the last

Music from Ben Prunty, the audiomancer behind gems such as FTL and Gravity Ghost

At least three jokes

Cutting edge, high definition pixels

One free curse-removal, up to and including mid-level witch hexes

