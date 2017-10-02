Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet New Trailer and Gameplay Videos Released - News

Bandai Namco at Dengeki Bunko Fall Festival 2017 released a new trailer and two new gameplay videos for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet. Also announced is that Ren and Pitohui from Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online will be playable in the game.

View the trailer below:





View the gameplay videos below:





Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 8 in Japan, and in early 2018 in North America and Europe.

