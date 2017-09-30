PlayStation VR Surpasses 100 Games

It has been nearly one year since Sony launched the PlayStation VR and there are now more than 100 games that are compatible with the virtual reality headset.
"It’s been almost one year since the launch of PlayStation VR! And in that time, PlayStation and its development partners have built a library of more than 100 games that cut across all genres… and created a few new ones in the process. To celebrate, we’re kicking off a new series of videos, the first of which you can watch above," said Mary Yee,Vice President of the PlayStation Marketing at SIEA.
"We’re just getting started with this powerful new entertainment medium. This new video series expresses the physical sensations you experience when PS VR transports you to the amazing gaming worlds like Skyrim VR and Gran Turismo Sport."
Here is a list of what is available on the PlayStation VR:
Game Title
Publisher
Release
Dreamworks: Voltron VR Chronicles
Digital Domain Interactive
September 26, 2017
DWVR
Perziur Slu
September 26, 2017
Light Tracer
Oasis Games Limited
September 26, 2017
End Space
Orange Bridge Studios Inc
September 19, 2017
Solus
Grip Digital S.R.O.
September 18, 2017
Bloody Zombies
NDreams Ltd
September 13, 2017
VR Karts
Viewpoint Games Ltd
September 12, 2017
The Lost Bear
Fabrik Games Ltd
September 5, 2017
Don’t Knock Twice
Wales Interactive
September 5, 2017
Sparc
CCP Games
August 29, 2017
Sneaky Bears
War Ducks Ltd
August 29, 2017
Soul Dimension
Time of Virtual Reality
August 22, 2017
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
VRWerx, LLC
August 15, 2017
Neptune Flux
Zoxide Games
August 8, 2017
Dino Frontier
Uber Entertainment
August 1, 2017
CastleStorm VR Edition
Zen Studios
August 1, 2017
Theseus
Forge Reply S.R.L.
July 26, 2017
Smashbox Arena
Archiact Interactive Ltd
July 25, 2017
Tiny Trax
FuturLab Limited
July 25, 2017
Heroes of The Seven Seas
Time of Virtual Reality
July 25, 2017
Infinite Minigolf
Zen Studios
July 25, 2017
Superhot VR
Superhot Sp. z o.o.
July 21, 2017
The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution
Bandai Namco Games America Inc.
July 18, 2017
Manifest 99
Project Flight School Inc
July 18, 2017
Archangel
Skydance Interactive LLC
July 18, 2017
Apollo 11 VR
Immersive VR Education Ltd.
July 12, 2017
The Bellows
Castle Steps LLC
July 11, 2017
Fantastic Contraption
Radial Games Corp.
July 11, 2017
Arizona Sunshine
Vertigo Games B.V
July 5, 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming – VR Experience
Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
June 30, 2017
Cavernous Wastes
PouncingKitten Games LLC
June 27, 2017
Ancient Amuletor
Time of Virtual Reality
June 27, 2017
Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition
Vertigo Games B.V
June 27, 2017
Chess Ultra
Ripstone LTD
June 20, 2017
Air Force Special Ops: Nightfall
Sony Interactive Entertainment
June 20, 2017
Race the Sun
Flippfly
June 13, 2017 (VR Update)
Special Delivery
Meerkat Gaming LLC
June 6, 2017
Tekken 7
Bandai Namco Games America Inc.
June 2, 2017
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
Ubisoft Entertainment
May 30, 2017
Dick Wilde
PlayStack Limited
May 16, 2017
Farpoint
Sony Interactive Entertainment
May 16, 2017
Moonshot Galaxy
Big Fish Games
May 9, 2017
Polybius
Llamasoft Ltd
May 9, 2017
Gnog
Ko-Op Mode Inc.
May 2, 2017
Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle
Oasis Games Limited
April 25, 2017
Symphony of the Machine
Stirfier Pty Ltd
April 25, 2017
Statik
Tarsier Studios
April 24, 2017
Quiz Night Tonight!
Mardonpol Inc
April 21, 2017
Bandit Six: Combined Arms
Climax Studios Limited
April 19, 2017
HeroCade
Lucid Sight, Inc.
April 18, 2017
VR Invaders – Complete Edition
My.com B.V.
April 18, 2017
StarBlood Arena
Sony Interactive Entertainment
April 11, 2017
Mortal Blitz
Skonec Entertainment
April 4, 2017
Fated: The Silent Oath
Frima Studio
March 28, 2017
Korix
StellarVR Limited
March 28, 2017
Leave the Nest
Kaio Interactive LLC
March 14, 2017
Darknet
Archiact Interactive Ltd
March 7, 2017
Unearthing Mars
Winking Skywalker Entertainment Limited
March 7, 2017
Dying: Reborn
Oasis Games Limited
February 28, 2017
Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin
Double Fine Productions
February 21, 2017
Mervils: A VR Adventure
Vitruvius Technologies Inc.
February 21, 2017
DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle
Codemasters Inc.
February 17, 2017
Joshua Bell VR Experience
Sony Interactive Entertainment
February 14, 2017
VR Ping Pong
Merge Games Limited
February 7, 2017
Dexed
Ninja Theory Limited
January 31, 2017
Moto Racer 4
Anuman Interactive
January 24, 2017
Resident Evil 7 biohazard
Capcom U.S.A., Inc.
January 24, 2017
Eve: Valkyrie
CCP Games
December 23, 2016
Rollercoaster Dreams
Bimboosoft
December 20, 2016
Fruit Ninja VR
Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd.
December 20, 2016
Lethal VR
Team17 Software Ltd.
December 20, 2016
Fat City
Heavy Iron Studios
December 15, 2016
Starship Disco
Solus Games
December 15, 2016
Perfect
NDreams LTD
December 13, 2016
I Expect You To Die
Schell Games LLC
December 13, 2016
Werewolves Within
Ubisoft Entertainment
December 6, 2016
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
Bossa Studios Limited
December 3, 2016
How We Soar
Penny Black Studios Ltd
November 29, 2016
Crystal Rift
Psytec Games Ltd
November 29, 2016
Pinball FX2 VR
Zen Studios
November 29, 2016
NBA 2KVR Experience
2K
November 22, 2016
Gary the Gull
Limitless Sky Squadron, LLC
November 22, 2016
HoloBall
Treefortress Inc.
November 22, 2016
VirZoom Arcade
VirZoom, Inc
November 22, 2016
Proton Pulse Plus
ZeroTransform LLC
November 22, 2016
Space Rift – Episode 1
bitComposer Interactive GmbH
November 15, 2016
Time Machine VR
Minority Inc.
November 15, 2016
Trackmania Turbo
Ubisoft Entertainment
November 11, 2016 (VR Update)
Robinson: The Journey
Crytek
November 8, 2016
Eagle Flight
Ubisoft Entertainment
November 8, 2016
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal Assault VR Experience
Activision
November 4, 2016
O! My Genesis VR
Xpec Entertainment Inc.
November 4, 2016
Carnival Games VR
2K
October 28, 2016
Weeping Doll
Oasis Games Limited
October 27, 2016
Windlands
Psytec Games Ltd
October 25, 2016
Tethered
Secret Sorcery Limited
October 25, 2016
Pixel Gear
Oasis Games Limited
October 20, 2016
Sports Bar VR
Cherry Pop Games
October 18, 2016
Waddle Home
Archiact Interactive Ltd
October 13, 2016
Gunjack
CCP Games
October 13, 2016
Rez Infinite
Enhance Games
October 13, 2016
Headmaster
Frame Interactive Studio LLC
October 13, 2016
Loading Human: Chapter 1
Maximum Games
October 13, 2016
The Assembly
NDreams Ltd
October 13, 2016
Ace Banana
Oasis Games Limited
October 13, 2016
Catlateral Damage
Fire Hose Games
October 13, 2016 (VR Update)
Job Simulator
Owlchemy Labs, Inc.
October 13, 2016
The Brookhaven Experiment
Phosphor Games
October 13, 2016
Battlezone
Rebellion
October 13, 2016
Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live
Sega of America Inc.
October 13, 2016
RIGS Mechanized Combat League
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 13, 2016
Here They Lie
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 13, 2016
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Steel Crate Games, Inc.
October 13, 2016
Volume: Coda
Bithell Games
October 13, 2016
World War Toons Beta
Studio Roqovan, Inc.
October 13, 2016
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
Square Enix Co. Ltd.
October 11, 2016
Batman: Arkham VR
Warner Bros. Interactive
October 11, 2016
EVE: Valkyrie
CCP Games
October 10, 2016
Thumper
Drool LLC
October 10, 2016
Harmonix Music VR
Harmonix Music Systems, Inc
October 10, 2016
100ft Robot Golf
No Goblin LLC
October 10, 2016
SuperHyperCube
Polytron Corporation
October 10, 2016
The Playroom VR
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 10, 2016
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 10, 2016
PlayStation VR Worlds
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 10, 2016
Tumble VR
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 10, 2016
Hustle Kings VR
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 10, 2016
Super Stardust Ultra VR
Sony Interactive Entertainment
October 10, 2016
Wayward Sky
Uber Entertainment
October 10, 2016
Driveclub VR
Sony Interactive Entertainment
September 21, 2016
Nebulous
Namazu Studios
August 30, 2016
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X
Sega of America Inc.
August 30, 2016
Bound
Sony Interactive Entertainment
August 16, 2016
VEV: Viva Ex Vivo
Truant Pixel, LLC
May 17, 2016
