PlayStation VR Surpasses 100 Games

PlayStation VR Surpasses 100 Games - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 557 Views

It has been nearly one year since Sony launched the PlayStation VR and there are now more than 100 games that are compatible with the virtual reality headset.

"It’s been almost one year since the launch of PlayStation VR! And in that time, PlayStation and its development partners have built a library of more than 100 games that cut across all genres… and created a few new ones in the process. To celebrate, we’re kicking off a new series of videos, the first of which you can watch above," said Mary Yee, Vice President of the PlayStation Marketing at SIEA.


"We’re just getting started with this powerful new entertainment medium. This new video series expresses the physical sensations you experience when PS VR transports you to the amazing gaming worlds like Skyrim VR and Gran Turismo Sport."

Here is a list of what is available on the PlayStation VR:

Game TitlePublisherRelease
Dreamworks: Voltron VR Chronicles Digital Domain Interactive September 26, 2017
DWVR Perziur Slu September 26, 2017
Light Tracer Oasis Games Limited September 26, 2017
End Space Orange Bridge Studios Inc September 19, 2017
Solus Grip Digital S.R.O. September 18, 2017
Bloody Zombies NDreams Ltd September 13, 2017

 

VR Karts Viewpoint Games Ltd September 12, 2017
The Lost Bear Fabrik Games Ltd September 5, 2017
Don’t Knock Twice Wales Interactive September 5, 2017
Sparc CCP Games August 29, 2017
Sneaky Bears War Ducks Ltd August 29, 2017
Soul Dimension Time of Virtual Reality August 22, 2017
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul VRWerx, LLC August 15, 2017
Neptune Flux Zoxide Games August 8, 2017
 
Dino Frontier Uber Entertainment August 1, 2017
CastleStorm VR Edition Zen Studios August 1, 2017
Theseus Forge Reply S.R.L. July 26, 2017
Smashbox Arena Archiact Interactive Ltd July 25, 2017
Tiny Trax FuturLab Limited July 25, 2017
Heroes of The Seven Seas Time of Virtual Reality July 25, 2017
Infinite Minigolf Zen Studios July 25, 2017
Superhot VR Superhot Sp. z o.o. July 21, 2017
The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution Bandai Namco Games America Inc. July 18, 2017
Manifest 99 Project Flight School Inc July 18, 2017
Archangel Skydance Interactive LLC July 18, 2017
 
Apollo 11 VR Immersive VR Education Ltd. July 12, 2017
The Bellows Castle Steps LLC July 11, 2017
Fantastic Contraption Radial Games Corp. July 11, 2017
Arizona Sunshine Vertigo Games B.V July 5, 2017
Spider-Man: Homecoming – VR Experience Sony Pictures Virtual Reality June 30, 2017
Cavernous Wastes PouncingKitten Games LLC June 27, 2017
Ancient Amuletor Time of Virtual Reality June 27, 2017
 
Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition Vertigo Games B.V June 27, 2017
Chess Ultra Ripstone LTD June 20, 2017
Air Force Special Ops: Nightfall Sony Interactive Entertainment June 20, 2017
Race the Sun Flippfly June 13, 2017 (VR Update)
Special Delivery Meerkat Gaming LLC June 6, 2017
Tekken 7 Bandai Namco Games America Inc. June 2, 2017
 
Star Trek: Bridge Crew Ubisoft Entertainment May 30, 2017
Dick Wilde PlayStack Limited May 16, 2017
Farpoint Sony Interactive Entertainment May 16, 2017
Moonshot Galaxy Big Fish Games May 9, 2017
Polybius Llamasoft Ltd May 9, 2017
Gnog Ko-Op Mode Inc. May 2, 2017
 
Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle Oasis Games Limited April 25, 2017
Symphony of the Machine Stirfier Pty Ltd April 25, 2017
Statik Tarsier Studios April 24, 2017
Quiz Night Tonight! Mardonpol Inc April 21, 2017
Bandit Six: Combined Arms Climax Studios Limited April 19, 2017
HeroCade Lucid Sight, Inc. April 18, 2017
 
VR Invaders – Complete Edition My.com B.V. April 18, 2017
StarBlood Arena Sony Interactive Entertainment April 11, 2017
Mortal Blitz Skonec Entertainment April 4, 2017
Fated: The Silent Oath Frima Studio March 28, 2017
Korix StellarVR Limited March 28, 2017
Leave the Nest Kaio Interactive LLC March 14, 2017
 
Darknet Archiact Interactive Ltd March 7, 2017
Unearthing Mars Winking Skywalker Entertainment Limited March 7, 2017
Dying: Reborn Oasis Games Limited February 28, 2017
Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin Double Fine Productions February 21, 2017
Mervils: A VR Adventure Vitruvius Technologies Inc. February 21, 2017
DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle Codemasters Inc. February 17, 2017
 
Joshua Bell VR Experience Sony Interactive Entertainment February 14, 2017
VR Ping Pong Merge Games Limited February 7, 2017
Dexed Ninja Theory Limited January 31, 2017
Moto Racer 4 Anuman Interactive January 24, 2017
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Capcom U.S.A., Inc. January 24, 2017
Eve: Valkyrie CCP Games December 23, 2016
 
Rollercoaster Dreams Bimboosoft December 20, 2016
Fruit Ninja VR Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd. December 20, 2016
Lethal VR Team17 Software Ltd. December 20, 2016
Fat City Heavy Iron Studios December 15, 2016
Starship Disco Solus Games December 15, 2016
Perfect NDreams LTD December 13, 2016
 
I Expect You To Die Schell Games LLC December 13, 2016
Werewolves Within Ubisoft Entertainment December 6, 2016
Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Bossa Studios Limited December 3, 2016
How We Soar Penny Black Studios Ltd November 29, 2016
Crystal Rift Psytec Games Ltd November 29, 2016
Pinball FX2 VR Zen Studios November 29, 2016
 
NBA 2KVR Experience 2K November 22, 2016
Gary the Gull Limitless Sky Squadron, LLC November 22, 2016
HoloBall Treefortress Inc. November 22, 2016
VirZoom Arcade VirZoom, Inc November 22, 2016
Proton Pulse Plus ZeroTransform LLC November 22, 2016
Space Rift – Episode 1 bitComposer Interactive GmbH November 15, 2016
 
Time Machine VR Minority Inc. November 15, 2016
Trackmania Turbo Ubisoft Entertainment November 11, 2016 (VR Update)
Robinson: The Journey Crytek November 8, 2016
Eagle Flight Ubisoft Entertainment November 8, 2016
Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal Assault VR Experience Activision November 4, 2016
O! My Genesis VR Xpec Entertainment Inc. November 4, 2016
 
Carnival Games VR 2K October 28, 2016
Weeping Doll Oasis Games Limited October 27, 2016
Windlands Psytec Games Ltd October 25, 2016
Tethered Secret Sorcery Limited October 25, 2016
Pixel Gear Oasis Games Limited October 20, 2016
Sports Bar VR Cherry Pop Games October 18, 2016
Waddle Home Archiact Interactive Ltd October 13, 2016
Gunjack CCP Games October 13, 2016
Rez Infinite Enhance Games October 13, 2016
Headmaster Frame Interactive Studio LLC October 13, 2016
Loading Human: Chapter 1 Maximum Games October 13, 2016
 
The Assembly NDreams Ltd October 13, 2016
Ace Banana Oasis Games Limited October 13, 2016
Catlateral Damage Fire Hose Games October 13, 2016 (VR Update)
Job Simulator Owlchemy Labs, Inc. October 13, 2016
The Brookhaven Experiment Phosphor Games October 13, 2016
Battlezone Rebellion October 13, 2016
Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live Sega of America Inc. October 13, 2016
RIGS Mechanized Combat League Sony Interactive Entertainment October 13, 2016
Here They Lie Sony Interactive Entertainment October 13, 2016
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Steel Crate Games, Inc. October 13, 2016
Volume: Coda Bithell Games October 13, 2016
World War Toons Beta Studio Roqovan, Inc. October 13, 2016
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Square Enix Co. Ltd. October 11, 2016
Batman: Arkham VR Warner Bros. Interactive October 11, 2016
EVE: Valkyrie CCP Games October 10, 2016
Thumper Drool LLC October 10, 2016
Harmonix Music VR Harmonix Music Systems, Inc October 10, 2016
100ft Robot Golf No Goblin LLC October 10, 2016
 
SuperHyperCube Polytron Corporation October 10, 2016
The Playroom VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016
PlayStation VR Worlds Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016
Tumble VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016
Hustle Kings VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016
Super Stardust Ultra VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016
Wayward Sky Uber Entertainment October 10, 2016

 

Driveclub VR Sony Interactive Entertainment September 21, 2016
Nebulous Namazu Studios August 30, 2016
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X Sega of America Inc. August 30, 2016
Bound Sony Interactive Entertainment August 16, 2016
VEV: Viva Ex Vivo‎ Truant Pixel, LLC May 17, 2016

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (7 hours ago)

"PSVR has no games". Can't wait to see the backpedaling.

  • +6
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (4 hours ago)

I'm waiting for 2.0, presumably shortly after PS5, but when I get one I'm sure there will be a very healthy library waiting for me.

  • +2
Nem
Nem (1 hour ago)

Thats like one game per 10k PSVR sold. :P

  • +1
Ggordon
Ggordon (6 hours ago)

Still not worth the purchase yet

  • -2
Errorist76
Errorist76 (4 hours ago)

For 300 as recently on Amazon?! You bet it is....it's even worth it at 400 imho.

  • +2
Madword
Madword (3 hours ago)

It definitely it worth it, but for me the big problem isn't the games as there are a good number of worthwhile things on there, its the setup of it, having cats I always have to pack it away and its not the easiest thing to set up. Hopefully the next version is less cumbersome.

  • +1