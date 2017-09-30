PlayStation VR Surpasses 100 Games - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

It has been nearly one year since Sony launched the PlayStation VR and there are now more than 100 games that are compatible with the virtual reality headset.

"It’s been almost one year since the launch of PlayStation VR! And in that time, PlayStation and its development partners have built a library of more than 100 games that cut across all genres… and created a few new ones in the process. To celebrate, we’re kicking off a new series of videos, the first of which you can watch above," said Mary Yee, Vice President of the PlayStation Marketing at SIEA.





"We’re just getting started with this powerful new entertainment medium. This new video series expresses the physical sensations you experience when PS VR transports you to the amazing gaming worlds like Skyrim VR and Gran Turismo Sport."

Here is a list of what is available on the PlayStation VR:

Game Title Publisher Release Dreamworks: Voltron VR Chronicles Digital Domain Interactive September 26, 2017 DWVR Perziur Slu September 26, 2017 Light Tracer Oasis Games Limited September 26, 2017 End Space Orange Bridge Studios Inc September 19, 2017 Solus Grip Digital S.R.O. September 18, 2017 Bloody Zombies NDreams Ltd September 13, 2017

VR Karts Viewpoint Games Ltd September 12, 2017 The Lost Bear Fabrik Games Ltd September 5, 2017 Don’t Knock Twice Wales Interactive September 5, 2017 Sparc CCP Games August 29, 2017 Sneaky Bears War Ducks Ltd August 29, 2017 Soul Dimension Time of Virtual Reality August 22, 2017 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul VRWerx, LLC August 15, 2017 Neptune Flux Zoxide Games August 8, 2017

Dino Frontier Uber Entertainment August 1, 2017 CastleStorm VR Edition Zen Studios August 1, 2017 Theseus Forge Reply S.R.L. July 26, 2017 Smashbox Arena Archiact Interactive Ltd July 25, 2017 Tiny Trax FuturLab Limited July 25, 2017 Heroes of The Seven Seas Time of Virtual Reality July 25, 2017 Infinite Minigolf Zen Studios July 25, 2017 Superhot VR Superhot Sp. z o.o. July 21, 2017 The Idolm@ster Cinderella Girls Viewing Revolution Bandai Namco Games America Inc. July 18, 2017 Manifest 99 Project Flight School Inc July 18, 2017 Archangel Skydance Interactive LLC July 18, 2017

Apollo 11 VR Immersive VR Education Ltd. July 12, 2017 The Bellows Castle Steps LLC July 11, 2017 Fantastic Contraption Radial Games Corp. July 11, 2017 Arizona Sunshine Vertigo Games B.V July 5, 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming – VR Experience Sony Pictures Virtual Reality June 30, 2017 Cavernous Wastes PouncingKitten Games LLC June 27, 2017 Ancient Amuletor Time of Virtual Reality June 27, 2017

Arizona Sunshine Launch Edition Vertigo Games B.V June 27, 2017 Chess Ultra Ripstone LTD June 20, 2017 Air Force Special Ops: Nightfall Sony Interactive Entertainment June 20, 2017 Race the Sun Flippfly June 13, 2017 (VR Update) Special Delivery Meerkat Gaming LLC June 6, 2017 Tekken 7 Bandai Namco Games America Inc. June 2, 2017

Star Trek: Bridge Crew Ubisoft Entertainment May 30, 2017 Dick Wilde PlayStack Limited May 16, 2017 Farpoint Sony Interactive Entertainment May 16, 2017 Moonshot Galaxy Big Fish Games May 9, 2017 Polybius Llamasoft Ltd May 9, 2017 Gnog Ko-Op Mode Inc. May 2, 2017

Oasis Games Shooter VR Bundle Oasis Games Limited April 25, 2017 Symphony of the Machine Stirfier Pty Ltd April 25, 2017 Statik Tarsier Studios April 24, 2017 Quiz Night Tonight! Mardonpol Inc April 21, 2017 Bandit Six: Combined Arms Climax Studios Limited April 19, 2017 HeroCade Lucid Sight, Inc. April 18, 2017

VR Invaders – Complete Edition My.com B.V. April 18, 2017 StarBlood Arena Sony Interactive Entertainment April 11, 2017 Mortal Blitz Skonec Entertainment April 4, 2017 Fated: The Silent Oath Frima Studio March 28, 2017 Korix StellarVR Limited March 28, 2017 Leave the Nest Kaio Interactive LLC March 14, 2017

Darknet Archiact Interactive Ltd March 7, 2017 Unearthing Mars Winking Skywalker Entertainment Limited March 7, 2017 Dying: Reborn Oasis Games Limited February 28, 2017 Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin Double Fine Productions February 21, 2017 Mervils: A VR Adventure Vitruvius Technologies Inc. February 21, 2017 DiRT Rally Plus PlayStation VR Bundle Codemasters Inc. February 17, 2017

Joshua Bell VR Experience Sony Interactive Entertainment February 14, 2017 VR Ping Pong Merge Games Limited February 7, 2017 Dexed Ninja Theory Limited January 31, 2017 Moto Racer 4 Anuman Interactive January 24, 2017 Resident Evil 7 biohazard Capcom U.S.A., Inc. January 24, 2017 Eve: Valkyrie CCP Games December 23, 2016

Rollercoaster Dreams Bimboosoft December 20, 2016 Fruit Ninja VR Halfbrick Studios Pty Ltd. December 20, 2016 Lethal VR Team17 Software Ltd. December 20, 2016 Fat City Heavy Iron Studios December 15, 2016 Starship Disco Solus Games December 15, 2016 Perfect NDreams LTD December 13, 2016

I Expect You To Die Schell Games LLC December 13, 2016 Werewolves Within Ubisoft Entertainment December 6, 2016 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality Bossa Studios Limited December 3, 2016 How We Soar Penny Black Studios Ltd November 29, 2016 Crystal Rift Psytec Games Ltd November 29, 2016 Pinball FX2 VR Zen Studios November 29, 2016

NBA 2KVR Experience 2K November 22, 2016 Gary the Gull Limitless Sky Squadron, LLC November 22, 2016 HoloBall Treefortress Inc. November 22, 2016 VirZoom Arcade VirZoom, Inc November 22, 2016 Proton Pulse Plus ZeroTransform LLC November 22, 2016 Space Rift – Episode 1 bitComposer Interactive GmbH November 15, 2016

Time Machine VR Minority Inc. November 15, 2016 Trackmania Turbo Ubisoft Entertainment November 11, 2016 (VR Update) Robinson: The Journey Crytek November 8, 2016 Eagle Flight Ubisoft Entertainment November 8, 2016 Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Jackal Assault VR Experience Activision November 4, 2016 O! My Genesis VR Xpec Entertainment Inc. November 4, 2016

Carnival Games VR 2K October 28, 2016 Weeping Doll Oasis Games Limited October 27, 2016 Windlands Psytec Games Ltd October 25, 2016 Tethered Secret Sorcery Limited October 25, 2016 Pixel Gear Oasis Games Limited October 20, 2016 Sports Bar VR Cherry Pop Games October 18, 2016 Waddle Home Archiact Interactive Ltd October 13, 2016 Gunjack CCP Games October 13, 2016 Rez Infinite Enhance Games October 13, 2016 Headmaster Frame Interactive Studio LLC October 13, 2016 Loading Human: Chapter 1 Maximum Games October 13, 2016

The Assembly NDreams Ltd October 13, 2016 Ace Banana Oasis Games Limited October 13, 2016 Catlateral Damage Fire Hose Games October 13, 2016 (VR Update) Job Simulator Owlchemy Labs, Inc. October 13, 2016 The Brookhaven Experiment Phosphor Games October 13, 2016 Battlezone Rebellion October 13, 2016 Hatsune Miku: VR Future Live Sega of America Inc. October 13, 2016 RIGS Mechanized Combat League Sony Interactive Entertainment October 13, 2016 Here They Lie Sony Interactive Entertainment October 13, 2016 Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes Steel Crate Games, Inc. October 13, 2016 Volume: Coda Bithell Games October 13, 2016 World War Toons Beta Studio Roqovan, Inc. October 13, 2016 Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Square Enix Co. Ltd. October 11, 2016 Batman: Arkham VR Warner Bros. Interactive October 11, 2016 EVE: Valkyrie CCP Games October 10, 2016 Thumper Drool LLC October 10, 2016 Harmonix Music VR Harmonix Music Systems, Inc October 10, 2016 100ft Robot Golf No Goblin LLC October 10, 2016

SuperHyperCube Polytron Corporation October 10, 2016 The Playroom VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016 PlayStation VR Worlds Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016 Tumble VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016 Hustle Kings VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016 Super Stardust Ultra VR Sony Interactive Entertainment October 10, 2016 Wayward Sky Uber Entertainment October 10, 2016

Driveclub VR Sony Interactive Entertainment September 21, 2016 Nebulous Namazu Studios August 30, 2016 Hatsune Miku: Project Diva X Sega of America Inc. August 30, 2016 Bound Sony Interactive Entertainment August 16, 2016 VEV: Viva Ex Vivo‎ Truant Pixel, LLC May 17, 2016

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles