New PlayStation Releases This Week - Batman: The Enemy Within, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing this week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation VR in the US. 12 games in total will release this week.

Here is the full list of games:

Batman: The Enemy Within, PS4 — Retail

Battle Chasers: Nightwar, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Battle Garegga Rev.2016, PS4 — Digital

Detention, PS4 — Digital

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Expand, PS4 — Digital

The Hunter: Call of the Wild, PS4 — Digital, Retail

Jydge, PS4 — Digital

Mystik Belle, PS4 — Digital

Save the Ninja Clan, PS Vita — Digita

Twin Robots, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross Buy)

WRC 7, PS4 — Digital, Retail

