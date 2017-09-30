School Girl/Zombie Hunter Coming to North America in November - News

/ 359 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Aksys Games announced School Girl/Zombie Hunter will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 17 in North America.





Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the Onechanbara universe and taking place at the prestigious “Kirisaku High School” (known for its balanced curriculum of sports and academics), this is a story of survival: five students cut off from the outside world and surrounded by a seemingly endless flood of ravening zombie hordes.

Working together and on their own, each of the five characters has their own trials, tribulations, and triumphs as they all strive for common goals: find the source of the undead infestation, annihilate them with overpowering weaponry and fashionable undergarments, and put an end to this crisis.

Key Features:

Crush the Dead – Choose one of five heroines and deal out devastating levels of carnage to waves of zombies using a vast array of weapons, explosives, traps, and frilly underwear!. With enemies ranging from the fast and squishy to the strong and lumbering, you’ll need your wits (and a full array of heavy weaponry) to survive!

– Choose one of five heroines and deal out devastating levels of carnage to waves of zombies using a vast array of weapons, explosives, traps, and frilly underwear!. With enemies ranging from the fast and squishy to the strong and lumbering, you’ll need your wits (and a full array of heavy weaponry) to survive! Tactical Fashion – Use various bits of clothing to lure, confuse, and destroy your enemies. Leave your uniform behind in order to execute a quick escape or drop your unmentionables on the ground to draw enemies together for a devastating ambush.

– Use various bits of clothing to lure, confuse, and destroy your enemies. Leave your uniform behind in order to execute a quick escape or drop your unmentionables on the ground to draw enemies together for a devastating ambush. Squad Up With Friends – School Girl/Zombie Hunter’s online multiplayer modes allow for up to FIVE people to join together to take on the zombie hoards. Remember: the family that slays (zombies) together stays together!

– School Girl/Zombie Hunter’s online multiplayer modes allow for up to FIVE people to join together to take on the zombie hoards. Remember: the family that slays (zombies) together stays together! A Horde of Single Player Content – In addition to a story mode, there are a plethora of different missions available to test your skills, nerves, and attachment to your clothes! Choose from Annihilation, Reach the Goal, Base Defense, Time Endurance, Cover Snipe, or Boss Defeat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles