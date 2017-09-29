PS4 Sales Top an Estimated 25 Million Units in Europe - Sales

Sony's eighth generation home console, the PlayStation 4, has surpassed 25 million units sold in Europe, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz Germany Weekly Chart.

The PlayStation 4 reached the milestone for the week ending July 29, 2017. The console sold 70,161 units to bring its lifetime sales to 25,063,097 units. There have also been 177,680,361 games sold for the PlayStation 4 at retail in Europe.

Breaking down the sales by region console has sold an estimated 4,586,648 units in the UK, 4,500,813 units in Germany, and 3,500,665 units in France.

Looking at the software sales for the PlayStation 4 in Europe: four games have sold more than five million units; 19 games have sold more than two million units; and 45 games have sold more than one million units.

FIFA 17 is the top selling PlayStation 4 game at retail in Europe with an estimated 8.18 million units sold. Grand Theft Auto V has sold 8.17 million units and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 has sold 6.17 million units.

FIFA 16 has sold 6.16 million units, followed by FIFA 15 with sales of 4.33 million units. Battlefield 1 has sold 3.75 million units, Star Wars Battlefront has sold 3.67 million units and Fallout 4 has sold 3.62 million units.

