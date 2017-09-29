Wii Shop Channel to Shut Down on January 31, 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 681 Views
Nintendo announced it will shut down the Wii Shop Channel for the original Wii on January 31, 2019. Users will also no longer be able to add Wii Points to their account starting on March 27, 2018.
Nintendo did add that users can still re-download WiiWare and Virtual Console titles that have already been purchased and can transfer the games from the Wii to the Wii U. However, that service will shut down sometime in the future. The games will still be playable as long as they are not deleted.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It makes me wonder if this is a step in preparing for the Switch Virtual Console service. The one thing that I would hope for is that it will still have the same library as Wii - which was amazing, Wii U not so much...
So, are there any actual Wii VC exclusives that are worth picking up before this happens?
I m missing my Wii right now
End of an era!
wow i wont buy anything digital from nintendo anymore, the only source is now piracy how ironic
I would never support piracy, but in this case they deserve it! If your old download becomes corrupted, there will be no way to ever get your game back again. You payed for a game that isn't really yours! Always living in fear that your copy of Super Metroid will be messed up and gone. Screw Nintendo!
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
Why not just leave it up? Nintendo upsets me. And if it will stay up till 2019, why will Wii points not be able to be added after March 2018? This makes no sense! And Ppl get angry when I give Nintendo a hard time. This type of thing, like abandoning the Wii U too early, is why. Probably the PS3 digital store and Xbox marketplace for 360 will remain for years more and they came out around the same time.
- -5
pretty sure that those use the same infrastructure as ps4/xbone. the wii/dsi shop doesn't. the current wiiU/3ds eshop will probably not die though.though
- +1
'Wah wah wah let me whine about a feature that's fuckin obsolete
- +1
Are people really complaining that Nintendo abandoned the Wii U 'too early'??? Seriously?
- +1
You get angry at Nintendo because you really want to get angry with them, you just look for lame excuses to justify it, but there is no real justification here you are just a hater, the Wii was released on 2006 and they are closing this channel in 2019, how is that a big deal at all?
- +2
No Good night moon. Before the terrible abandonment if Wii U, I had little bad to say about Nintendo.
- 0
6 Comments