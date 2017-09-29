Wii Shop Channel to Shut Down on January 31, 2019 - News

Nintendo announced it will shut down the Wii Shop Channel for the original Wii on January 31, 2019. Users will also no longer be able to add Wii Points to their account starting on March 27, 2018.

Nintendo did add that users can still re-download WiiWare and Virtual Console titles that have already been purchased and can transfer the games from the Wii to the Wii U. However, that service will shut down sometime in the future. The games will still be playable as long as they are not deleted.

