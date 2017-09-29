Star Wars Battlefront II Gets Single Player Story Scene Trailer - News

by, posted 8 hours ago

Electronic Arts and DICE have released a new trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II titled Single Player Story Scene.

View it below:

"Iden Versio faces the reality of the Emperor's demise and receives her first assignment in this cutscene from Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II's thrilling single-player campaign."

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

