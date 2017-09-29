ESRB Rates GTA: Liberty City Stories, Vice City Stories, Max Payne 2, and Midnight Club 3 for PS4 - News

The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated four games for the PlayStation 4.

These four games are Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, and Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition.

The games are likely PS2-on-PS4 titles.

