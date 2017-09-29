Dragon’s Crown Pro 4K Screenshots Released - News

Atlus has released 4K screenshots of the upcoming action RPG, Dragon’s Crown Pro.

View them below:

Dragon’s Crown Pro will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 25 in Japan.



