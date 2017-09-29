Digimon Links Gets First English Trailer - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the first English trailer for Digimon Links.

View it below:

Here is an brief overview of the game:

The Digital World: the final destination for all real-world data. The lifeforms that dwell in this world are known as Digital Monsters, or “Digimon.” The Digimon Links app “links” the real world with the Digital World. Our story begins when you enter the world of Digimon Links!

A release date for the English version has yet to be announced. However, it is currently available in Japan for iOS and Android.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles