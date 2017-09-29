Final Fantasy XV Update 1.16 Out Now, Removes Moogle Chocobo Carnival - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Square Enix has released the 1.16 updates for Final Fantasy XV. The update adds two new fish, a new event in Chapter 2 and removes the Moogle Chocobo Carnival.

Here are the complete patch notes:

Addition of two new fish

New event added to Chapter 12

Removal of the Moogle Chocobo Carnival

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and will launch for PC in early 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles