Xbox One Sales Top an Estimated 1 Million Units in Germany - Sales

/ 338 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft's eighth generation home console, the Xbox One, has surpassed one million units sold in Germany, according to our estimates. You can view the sales figure at the VGChartz Germany Weekly Chart.

The Xbox One reached the milestone for the week ending July 29, 2017. The console sold 3,991 units to bring its lifetime sales to 1,002,995 units. There have also been 8,139,175 games sold for the Xbox One at retail in Germany.





Two games on the console sold more than 300,000 units on the Xbox One in Germany, four games sold more than 200,000 units, and 15 games sold more than 100,000 units.

Grand Theft Auto V is the top selling Xbox One game at retail in Germany with an estimated 380,514 units sold. FIFA 17 has sold 334,801 units, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 has sold 219,192 units, and Forza Horizon 3 has sold 210, 620 units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles