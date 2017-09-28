Telltale: 'Nintendo Switch is a Perfect Match for Telltale' - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Telltale games, known for story driven video games, is looking to release its games on the Nintendo Switch, according Telltale head of creative communications Job Stauffer in an interview with MCVUK.

"We're really happy about [The Complete Adventure on Switch], and we expect to see more of our games heading to Switch very soon, too," said Stauffer.

"The next game you'll see [on Switch] after Minecraft may very well be the first season of Batman, as it's still fresh in the studio right now, and we expect to follow it up soon with other titles like Guardians of the Galaxy and Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two."

He added that the Switch is the perfect match for Telltale games.

"We're looking backwards and forwards [in our portfolio] and we're really excited about the Switch," added Stauffer. "To say we're steering away from other content because the audience isn't there isn't true. Looking at The Walking Dead, for instance, I don't think we're in as much of a rush right now, because looking into earlier seasons might require some additional effort to bring our content up to speed and up to Nintendo's standards.

"No series is out of the question for us to bring to Switch. We'll be examining everything and hopefully making a lot of fans happy. Plain and simple, the Nintendo Switch is a perfect match for Telltale. [Development has been] seamless and perfectly suited to everything that we do."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles