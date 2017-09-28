Fortnite's Battle Royale Mode Hit 1 Million Players on the First Day - News

The first day of the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite was a huge success for Epic Games. There were more than one million players.

Over 1 million players have partied on the Battle Bus during the first day of Battle Royale! Thank you and party on! ðŸ™ŒðŸŽ‰ðŸš pic.twitter.com/Tdqnk8YClb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 27, 2017

Fortnite is a free-to-play game for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

