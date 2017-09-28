Fan Requested Improvements Coming to Dead Rising 4 on December 5 - News

Capcom is releasing an update for Dead Rising 4 on the Xbox One and Windows PC on December 5 that will add fan requested improvements.

The update will be added to the PlayStation 4 version when it launches on the same day.

Here are the details:

Human Enemy Improvements

Maniacs are human enemies that Frank encounters during the course of his investigation into what’s happening in Willamette. The development team has spent time making these encounters feel more meaningful and rewarding. Maniacs will have new weapons that suit their character and Frank’s reward for defeating a Maniac will be wielding the new weapon. The AI that drives the Maniacs is also being improved to provide players with an even greater challenge.

Some of the Maniacs will also have new Maniac Minions who will attack Frank, making these fights more difficult. Human enemy AI is being improved for all types, making them better at using cover, blocking attacks with shields, and countering players who might rely on a single attack.

Distress Calls

While Dead Rising 4 always had human survivors in need of Frank West’s help, the development team is adding six memorable side missions that we’re calling Distress Calls. During Frank’s time in Willamette, he will have the opportunity to answer these Distress Calls and aid a survivor in a newly scripted mission, carrying out a quest for the survivor. Once he’s accomplished the assigned task, Frank will have to protect the survivor from the zombie hordes as they make their way to a safe location.

Each of these six all-new Distress Call missions will give players a unique variation on one of Frank’s outfits as a reward.

Other

The team is also looking at additional ways to improve the overall gameplay experience. These include improved controller responsiveness, faster attack speed, faster zombie horde awareness, more aggressive pursuit, rebalanced weapon distribution, improved zombie AI, mission tuning and more.

