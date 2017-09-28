Red Dead Redemption 2 Second Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,120 Views
Following the news there would be an announcement today for Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for the game.
View it below:
"The all-new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive. Coming Spring 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems."
Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2018.
I wonder if they can strike take magical feeling RDR had, it looks more of the same right now, but its too early to tell.
Get used to seeing Red Dead 2 and GTA 5 simultaneously on the best-selling games sales charts for the next few years people. It’s gonna happen. -SALES CHARTS DOMINATION NINJA APPROVED-
This is what we were waiting for? I mean ... it will probably be a good game ... but what an overrated company.
You're an overrated company...
I mean what exactly were you expecting? The game doesn't release for another 7-9 months. A 2nd trailer, this one giving story and playable character details, was about the most one should reasonably expect. They could have shown gameplay, but most people were more interested in story details, people already know how the game will play, like RDR1 but with the shooting and melee refinements from GTA V most likely.
I wasn't expecting much more but goddamn ... the fact that there was hype around something so insignificant. Even Rockstar themselves tried to make THIS, THIS modest trailer, into an event. I wish I was an overrated company, at least I could make money.
RDR is much beloved for good reason. But yeah, this was quite underwhelming. But I'm most disappointing there's no John Marston considering this is a prequel.
Anything could have been better than this: A bunch of character trailers that presents the characters, a la Far Cry 5. An announcement of a new game mode. A developer's talk about their inspiration and historic background like those in Battlefield 1 or Total War Rome. Anything.
That's just not how Rockstar operates. They refuse to conform to the norm. They have crazy long dev cycles, they often skip PC on launch to make the best console versions possible, they skip big conventions choosing to instead announce their games on their own terms, and they drip feed out info for those games once they are announced. Call them overrated if you want to, I'll even agree with you that GTA is overrated (though not Red Dead, Bully, LA Noire, Midnight Club, etc.), but I personally think that Rockstar deserves a bit of leeway considering how good most of their games are. A single trailer and no playable young John Marston announcement today is a bit disappointing, but it's still my #1 most anticipated game currently.
All the people who are getting upset over my comment, I realize that I might look like an "edge lord" or something by saying this, but that's just how I feel. I loved RDR1, but GTA 4 and even 5 were pretty mediocre to me. Even when I was 13 steaming with angst and hormones GTA 4 just lacked any kind of substance, creativity, and barely had any fun. Saying that Rockstar should get a pass because their games are consistently great, just doesn't feel right to me when they've only made GTA and Red Dead Redemption over the past few years. I'll admit LA Noire, Bully, and Midnight Club are games that I haven't played, but that's because Rockstar would rather focus on these huge franchises then their more forgotten endeavors. Hell, I'm not even saying they're overrated from a gameography standpoint, their place in the game market right now is just sad. They're constantly considered one of the best developers when ultimately they just deliver a consistent experience. If they had annual releases people probably wouldn't even like them at all, it's only because people get the urge to punch pedestrians in the fucking face that people even like Rockstar still. Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Collosus Remake, Monster Hunter Worlds, Project Octopath Traveler ... all will be some of the best games of 2018 and games to look forward to. They might even end up being some of my favorite games ever. Me myself, I loved the simplicity of RDR1's multiplayer, and even though I never finished the SP I found a lot of enjoyment in it. It still doesn't mean that I love the company, or that I think a majority of their recent endeavors have been noble. As great as it is that we're getting this game in the first place, nothing about "refusing to conform to the norm" has been good. Hyping up your own mediocre trailer because you don't simply go to PSX? Not having games release on PC on time? Blegh. I can't wait for the trailer showing off the microtransactions ..... All i'm saying is, this game will hopefully be great, but until I see more games I can't say Rockstar is deserving of this awkward status they've somehow pulled off, between being beloved by hardcore gamers and bought by millions of people. Quite frankly, they need more constructive criticism.
I wonder if some fear a bigger emphasis on online play and less on the single player. If GTA Online has made R* lots of money, this title could be next... Also, no John Marston? Many people want to play as Marston, some people play this in part for the story.
The trailer wasn't that exciting imo, still the game looks good, I was expecting a little longer and more in depth info, but that's my fault, still can't wait more from this game.
