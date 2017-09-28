Red Dead Redemption 2 Second Trailer Released - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Following the news there would be an announcement today for Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games has released the second trailer for the game.

View it below:

"The all-new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive. Coming Spring 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems."

Red Dead Redemption 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

