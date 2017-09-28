Shenmue III Dev Room Progress Report Vol. 4 Video Released - News

/ 749 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

A newly released Shenmue III video takes a look at the development progress of the game. This is the fourth in the series of update videos.

View it below:

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the second half of 2018.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles