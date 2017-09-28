Shenmue III Dev Room Progress Report Vol. 4 Video Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 749 Views
A newly released Shenmue III video takes a look at the development progress of the game. This is the fourth in the series of update videos.
View it below:
Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the second half of 2018.
I'm really looking forward to this. The facial animations and graphics don't mean shit to me, as long as the story's good and you can get lost in the game world, that's really all that matters.
The graphics and animations also don't bother me that much. That being said, they do bother alot of people, and if they don't fix them it will affect the sales and reviews for sure. If Shenmue 3 doesn't sell well we can kiss any chance of Shenmue 4 and 5 goodbye (Yu said he would need at least 4 and 5 to finish the story), so they really need to fix them before release.
Well that's true, but then again, I doubt that the majority of people complaining would buy the game anyway.
I would buy the game if they actually improved those facial features and animations.
Some last gen facial work right there.
I'd even go as far as to say 6th gen.... YSnet badly needs some new animators who are actually good, either that or they need to license out the animations to another studio that has good animators.
Awful face.
Give it time, people.
People complain it doesn't have animation, they make very shitty animations as a answer to show off, lol.
