Fire Emblem Heroes Gets 4 Performing Arts Heroes - News

/ 379 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Four new heroes from Fire Emblem Awakening and Fire Emblem Fates are now available in Fire Emblem Heroes, alongside the Performing Arts Paralogue Story.

Here is a list of the new heroes:

Olivia

Inogo

Azura

Shigure

Fire Emblem Heroes is out now for iOS and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

