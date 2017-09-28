Gravity Rush 2 Online Services to Shut Down in January - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 589 Views
Sony announced it will shut down the online services for Gravity Rush 2 on January 18, 2018 at 9pm PT and on January 19 at 12am ET / 6am UK / 2pm JT.
Starting today and running until the service ends, Sony is running a Dusty Token Acquisition Increase Event. The amount of Dusty Token that can be obtained has been increased.
The following features will no longer work:
- Sending and receiving Challenges
- Viewing the rankings
- Sending and receiving Treasure Hunts
- Sending, receiving, and reviewing Photo Ghosts
- Obtaining Dusty Tokens, as well as its rewards
Wow, that was short lived...
yea this doesn't bode well which sucks as gravity rush 2 improved on the first game that I already loved, hope we get just one more game
I hope this isn't a bad sign for the Studio and completely destroys any chances of Gravity Rush 3. I loved the first 2 games. While I do think that the online aspect of Gravity Rush was completely unnecessary, I just hope that they decided to axe it because it was unnecessary and not because they're out of money.
