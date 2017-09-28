Gravity Rush 2 Online Services to Shut Down in January - News

Sony announced it will shut down the online services for Gravity Rush 2 on January 18, 2018 at 9pm PT and on January 19 at 12am ET / 6am UK / 2pm JT.

Starting today and running until the service ends, Sony is running a Dusty Token Acquisition Increase Event. The amount of Dusty Token that can be obtained has been increased.

The following features will no longer work:

Sending and receiving Challenges

Viewing the rankings

Sending and receiving Treasure Hunts

Sending, receiving, and reviewing Photo Ghosts

Obtaining Dusty Tokens, as well as its rewards

