Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Trailer Compares PS4 and PS3 Versions - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 634 Views
Capcom has released a new trailer for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen that compares the PlayStation 4 version with the PlayStation 3 version.
View it below:
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 3 in North America and Europe, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 5 in Japan. The Windows PC version is already available in the west.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
AKA resolution and lighting upgrades.
Feste still pisses me off. Out of all the things I have done in Dragon's Dogma, Getting 4 characters to level infinity, getting all possible weapons in the game, getting the last attack from the Ur dragon (Online) at least 5x, Defeating the Arisen maybe 100x, Maxing out all classes, Maxing out all possible Equipment, including bitterblack stuff, my greatest achievement in that game was killing Feste and having a screen shot of it.
I keep forgetting to pre-order this. Gotta do it tomorrow. Remind me please.
Wow. Truly this is a technical marvel, an upgrade of stupendous levels! Thank goodness Capcom didn't spend any time or effort porting over this technical titan that in no way could run on the Switch and instead prioritized porting an old remaster of a decades old SNES game and bringing over two games that have been released on everything but your toaster.
4 Comments