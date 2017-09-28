Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Trailer Compares PS4 and PS3 Versions - News

/ 634 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Capcom has released a new trailer for Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen that compares the PlayStation 4 version with the PlayStation 3 version.



View it below:

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 3 in North America and Europe, and for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 5 in Japan. The Windows PC version is already available in the west.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles