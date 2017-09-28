.hack//G.U. Last Recode Opening Movie Released - News

Bandai Namco has released the opening movie for .hack//G.U. Last Recode.

View it below:

.hack//G.U. Last Recode will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on November 1 in Japan, and November 3 in North America and Europe.

