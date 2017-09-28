Creeping Terror Coming West on October 31 - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Aksys Games has told Gematsu the side-scrolling horror game, Creeping Terror, will launch for the Nintendo 3DS via the Nintendo eShop and Windows PC via Steam on October 31 in North America and Europe.





Here is an overview of the game:

The player controls the high school girl, Arisa, to explore “caves,” “tunnels,” and an “old mansion.” The story begins with the arrival of Arisa and her friends at an old mansion where a monster is believed to lurk. Later, Arisa awakens in a cave and finds herself alone. She has no way of knowing the fate that awaits her.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles