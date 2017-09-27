Killer Instinct Available Now on Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 1,042 Views
Microsoft Studios has announced Killer Instinct is now available on Windows PC via Steam.
Now Available on Steam - Killer Instinct #SteamNewRelease https://t.co/SVxrrpUbgP pic.twitter.com/WcnRVobzWr— Steam (@steam_games) September 27, 2017
Here is an overview of the game:
Discover your Killer Instinct! The legendary fighting game franchise comes to Steam!
The legendary fighting franchise is back with over-the-top action, a wild cast of combatants, rocking reactive music, and C-C-C-COMBO BREAKERS!!! Choose your ultimate combatants each with fluid animations, unique combat tactics, and enthralling special attacks. Use the open-ended combo system to rack up huge combos as your opponent looks for openings to break you and turn the tides of battle. Go online and compete against players from all over the world, or master your combat skills with in-depth tutorials and intelligent AI combatants.
Key Features:
• Extensive cast of powerful combatants with tons of customization options including Retro Costumes and Accessories.
• 20 Stages with dynamic stage environments.
• Award winning audio
• Competitive online matches.
• Unique, well balanced characters to fit your fighting style.
• Test your skill online in Ranked Leagues.
• Cinematic Story Mode.
• Extensive Dojo tutorial teaches all the core mechanics for Killer Instinct.
• Train an AI combatant and challenge your friends to asynchronous matches in Shadow Lab.
Steam Features:
• Online multiplayer. Pay attention to the Performance Grading test automatically performed before your first match.
• Steam Achievements
ADDITIONAL PC SPECIFICATIONS:
• Additional supported peripherals: Windows-compatible keyboard, Xbox One Controller for Windows, Xbox 360 Controller for Windows, and Xbox 360 Fight Sticks.
Lets hope Steam sales can boost this amazing fighting game to the elite status. Game is too good to have low sales. Hoping this is Cross play for all platforms.
It has supported since it launched in 2013, so i assume it was a hit.
What Are microsoft doing, what is their strategy for their gaming sector?
To make money
I've always wondered why this game didn't seem to have made such an impact when it released. People begged for some Rare IP's to come back for a while and then Killer Instinct was finally coming back at launch for Xbox One but then it seemed like it came and went and people stopped talking about it. Though I haven't really been paying attention to it so maybe it's become more huge than I thought.
But it didnt just come and go, it was supported for years. New seasons were hyped.
It had several issues. Xbox One was not receiving a lot of great public support at the time. There was only one playable character whereas the others had to be purchased. It was a free game, yet people still felt cheated. Had Killer Instinct been on Xbox 360 back in 2010, it would have been far more successful.
Seems like a bad sign for the Xbox brand.
Because?
@Azzanation They're releasing an Xbox exclusive game on Steam.
- 0
And Steam have released theirs to Apple, Linux and consoles. Still makes money for Valve.
- 0
Not really. Microsoft aren't the only ones that have done it. Sony released HellDivers on Steam for example when that was a Playstation Exclusive.
- +4
One of the freshest fighting games in a long time. I already own it via the Windows Store but maybe I need a Steam version too.
