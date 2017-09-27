Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops 1 Million Units Sold in the US at Retail - Sales

posted 8 hours ago

The kart racing game from Nintendo - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed one million units sold in the US at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz USA Weekly Chart for the week ending August 5.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sold 19,879 units for the week ending August 5 to bring lifetime sales to 1,001,425 units. It took the game 15 weeks to reach the milestone.





The game is the second best-selling Nintendo Switch game in the US, behind only The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with sales of 1.58 million units. No other game in the US on the platform has sold one million units. Splatoon 2 has sold 406,928 units, ARMS has sold 346,828 units and 1-2 Switch has sold 221,606 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on April 28.

