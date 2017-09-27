PlayStation Plus Games for October Announced - News

Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for October. Six PlayStation 4 games, three PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles will be available for free to download.

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

Amnesia: Collection

Hue

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

Sky Force Anniversary

Bonus Game through October 23: That’s You

Bonus Game through November 7: RIGS: Mechanized Combat League

PlayStation 3

Hustle Kings

Monster Jam: Battlegrounds

Sky Force Anniversary

PS Vita

Hue

Sky Force Anniversary

