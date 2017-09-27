PlayStation Plus Games for October Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,107 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for October. Six PlayStation 4 games, three PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles will be available for free to download.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
PlayStation 4
- Amnesia: Collection
- Hue
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Sky Force Anniversary
- Bonus Game through October 23: That’s You
- Bonus Game through November 7: RIGS: Mechanized Combat League
PlayStation 3
- Hustle Kings
- Monster Jam: Battlegrounds
- Sky Force Anniversary
PS Vita
- Hue
- Sky Force Anniversary
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Wow, not bad at all. Amnesia and MGS V are both nice choices. Plus 2 bonus games for those that missed them on previous PS+ months is a nice touch. MS really needs to step it up again, Sony has been winning alot in recent months.
Damn.... wanted to buy both, now I wont have to buy either. Best month for PS Plus this year for me :)
What a month. Kinda justifying that price hike.
3 Comments