Super Mario Odyssey Runs at 900p When Docked

Super Mario Odyssey when docked will now run at 900p, up from the 720p revealed at E3 2017 in June, according to Digital Foundry.

In handheld mode, the game will run at 720p.

Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

