Super Mario Odyssey Runs at 900p When Docked - News
Super Mario Odyssey when docked will now run at 900p, up from the 720p revealed at E3 2017 in June, according to Digital Foundry.
In handheld mode, the game will run at 720p.
Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.
Those effects look fantastic, considering the last 3d mario game on a portable was 3d world on the 3ds this is going to be more than just a generational leap in terms of Mario on the go. Can't wait. One month exactly to go.
Don't you mean 3D Land?
- +2
Oh yeah I do indeed, considering I finished that with 5shining stars you think I would remember, was the wiiu title I was thinking of, Doh!
- 0
You should note that this is still a pre-build and not the final release build. So it could still change/go up in the release version
it will be available in stores in one months time. i would say it has already been finalized so that production and allocation can or has already begun. I don't see time available to do any more tweaking.
- 0
You dont know from which production date the latest demo is, it takes time to put this together also. Plus, there is no reason why Niintendo shouldnt keep optimizing even beyond release. They did this also with Breath of the Wild and fixed almost all the stuttering with a patch post-release. Digital Foundry in the video also say they expect more optimization along the way in terms of the dynamic resolution in handheld mode. Fact remains this wasnt tested on the release build and there is no official statement on what the resolution will be.
- +1
All at a silky smooth 60fps! I love that Nintendo makes sure that their games run as smooth as possible!
I will take 900p with better effects over 1080p with sacrifices. I have felt that way about this entire generation. People are dwelling on res way too mucb
I only find this disapointing because their message with Wii U was that ALL in house exclusives would be 1080p; seems like kindof a letdown that the Switch is supposed to be a step above the Wii U, but the majority of its games so far are sub-HD in docked mode.
??? Super Mario 3D World, Mario Kart 8, Splatoon and Botw where all 720p on Wii U. Meanwhile Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2 and Botw are all either 900p or 1080p on Switch.
- +1
Damn I didn't know 900p was sub HD.
- +2
lol 900p is sub-HD. Full HD is 1920 x 1080
- -2
You don't know what you are talking about, 720p is HD and 1080p is Full HD, only graphics below 1280x720p are Sub-HD like many Ps3 games that run between 578p and 680p (Bioshock, GTA IV, Red Dead Redemption, etc) those were Sub HD games.
- 0
