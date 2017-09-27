Stardew Valley Approved for Switch, Finalizing Release Date - News

posted 10 hours ago

CEO and designer at independent game studio Chucklefish Games announced on Twitter that the Nintendo Switch version of Stardew Valley has been approved and is currently finalizing the release date.

Stardew Valley Switch Update, we've been approved. Working on finalising a release date with all parties involved. Will continue to inform! — Tiy (@Tiyuri) September 26, 2017

Stardew Valley is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

