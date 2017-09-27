THQ Nordic: 'The Strongest Market for Darksiders III Will be the US' - News

/ 482 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic revealed to MCVUK that the upcoming action RPG, Darksiders III, will likely sell better in the US than in Europe.

"The strongest market for Darksiders III will be the US," said PR and marketing director Philipp Brock. "I don't think that it's going to be by a wide margin, though. If you take the rest of the world, such as Europe and Russia, it should be very equal between those two markets."





"We've gained a pretty strong foothold with the major acquisitions of the THQ franchises," added Brock. "Since then, it's quite equal between Europe and the US. Of course, you have some games that just don't pick up traction in the US and do well in Europe and vice-versa, but [the latter] is rarer.

"We secured a truck load of great games [during the acquisition], and that was our level-up. This was like, 'Okay, all of a sudden, we're in the limelight' and everyone was like, 'Who the fuck is Nordic Games?' Last year, we decided to pay respect to that and as we also acquired the THQ Licence itself, we did the whole rebranding things, so it just made sense for us. I think in Europe as well as in the States, it was a welcome move."





Brock added that people shouldn't expect a big marketing push.

"You always have to put in that sort of [marketing] work, but I think we're pretty much doing stuff differently than TQH did, so I don't think you're going to see TV spots, or billboard ads for Darksiders III," said Brock. "We're going to focus on other aspects. The core piece is the game itself. It has to feel good, be smooth and well-rounded. It has to have a story that's not bland. It's a lot of factors, but in the end, if you really focus on it, we always put the game first."

Darksiders III will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide in 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles