Pokken Tournament DX Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts

Pokken Tournament DX (NS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 53,395 units, according to Media Create for the week ending September 24.

NBA 2K18 (PS4) debuted in fourth wit sales of 14,487 units. Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (NS) debuted in seventh with sales of 9,482 units. Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (PS4) debuted in eighth with sales of 8,273 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 43,426 units. The PS4 sold 23,814 units, the 3DS sold 19,272 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 3,707 units. The PS3 sold 87 units, the Xbox One sold 76 units and the Wii U sold 56 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 53,395 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 21,897 (1,160,859) [PS4] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 16,854 (81,196) [PS4] NBA 2K18 (Take-Two Interactive, 09/21/17) – 14,487 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 11,457 (706,642) [PS4] Destiny 2 (SIE, 09/06/17) – 11,036 (81,317) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: All In One Package (Square Enix, 09/21/17) – 9,482 (New) [PS4] Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom, 09/21/17) – 8,273 (New) [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (SIE, 08/31/17) – 7,738 (144,432) [3DS] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 7,482 (1,727,913) [PS4] Project Cars 2 (Bandai Namco, 09/21/17) – 7,359 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 6,911 (140,533) [3DS] Metroid: Samus Returns (Nintendo, 09/15/17) (Limited Edition Included) – 6,206 (37,061) [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 5,952 (167,759) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,502 (591,055) [PSV] Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Kuroyuri En’youtan (Idea Factory, 09/21/17) – 5,450 (New) [PS4] Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (SIE, 09/14/17) – 4,666 (27,797) [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami (New Price Edition) (Sega, 09/21/17) – 4,596 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix, 07/29/17) – 4,104 (1,347,582) [PS3] Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 4,068 (16,845)

