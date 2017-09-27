Yomawari Series Tops 100,000 Units Sold in Japan - News

posted 10 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software announced the Yomawari franchise has sold more than 100,000 units in Japan.





There are two games in the franchise: Yomawari: Night Alone released for the PlayStation Vita on October 29, 2015 and the sequel, Yomawari: Midnight Shadows, released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on August 24, 2017.

Thanks Gematsu.

