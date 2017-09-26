The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Opening Movie Released - News

Falcom has released the opening movie for the upcoming strategy RPG, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III.

View it below:

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III will launch for the PlayStation 4 on September 28 in Japan.



